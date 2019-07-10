Loyalties And Hierarchies

Harpootlian characterized Harris’ debate assault as below-the-belt given Biden’s past political support for her and Harris’ friendship with Beau Biden.Harpootlian is a "top Biden South Carolina surrogate, former state Democratic Party."
“It’s not right, it’s distressing. It shows a lack of integrity: win at any cost,” Harpootlian said. “Why is she taking that shot when Joe Biden and his son did everything they could to help her? It was more of a comment about her than it was about Joe Biden.”
Also, the lede:
Joe Biden intended to stay above the fray. He wasn’t going to punch down at opponents, or embark on any apology tours for past votes or statements. Creating a sense of inevitability was the goal."There is me, and then there is a fray. How dare the fray drag me down into the fray!!!"