Wednesday, July 10, 2019

Loyalties And Hierarchies

Nobody doubts this is how the world works to some degree, but it takes a weird lack of awareness/self-awareness to think that it always should.
Harpootlian characterized Harris’ debate assault as below-the-belt given Biden’s past political support for her and Harris’ friendship with Beau Biden.

“It’s not right, it’s distressing. It shows a lack of integrity: win at any cost,” Harpootlian said. “Why is she taking that shot when Joe Biden and his son did everything they could to help her? It was more of a comment about her than it was about Joe Biden.”
Harpootlian is a "top Biden South Carolina surrogate, former state Democratic Party."
Also, the lede:
Joe Biden intended to stay above the fray. He wasn’t going to punch down at opponents, or embark on any apology tours for past votes or statements. Creating a sense of inevitability was the goal.
"There is me, and then there is a fray. How dare the fray drag me down into the fray!!!"

by Atrios at 10:03