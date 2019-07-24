More Thread

A hearing like this can be good and important and also ultimately pointless if everyone is waiting for some sort of Aaron Sorkin moment (and even if there is one there can never really be one because they will keep lifting the bar). There is nothing that can be said which will change Mitch's mind, or get Republicans on board, or get any of the editorial boards who called for Clinton's resignation to call for Trump's resignation, or anything else which frees Democrats from doing the one thing Mueller keeps telling them to do. Other people aren't going to solve this problem for them.