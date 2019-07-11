In a statement Saturday, Pelosi said that while many Americans will attend religious services Sunday, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents will carry out “heartless raids” authorized by Trump.(somehow I missed this before)
“It is my hope that before Sunday, leaders of the faith-based community and other organizations that respect the dignity and worth of people will call upon the President to stop this brutal action which will tear families apart and inject terror into our communities,” Pelosi wrote.
Thursday, July 11, 2019
Nothing Wrong With This Plan
Zombie Reagan and the extreme piety of our prominent and influential faith leaders will do the job.
