Even if you think (I don't, but ok) that this guy losing his dorm RA job is somehow wrong due to the fact that the sanctity of our criminal justice system depends on Harvard Law professors being able to bill at $700 per hour to defend rich scumbags and also hold yet another position as a dorm counselor...it doesn't matter? I mean it just isn't important outside of being a very small community issue at an elite college. I could probably search any keyword on google news and find some greater injustice to be concerned about.
Anyone who thinks that students have disproportionate power even at their institutions, let alone in society generally, is an idiot. Are students dumb and wrong sometimes? Of course! Do colleges occasionally listen to dumb and wrong students? Actually not that often! But this entire genre in our elite publications is so stupid.