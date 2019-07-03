Proved Fucking Right

One underappreciated thing is that almost no prominent supporters of the Iraq war think they were actually wrong to support it. There are a couple of exceptions. But about as far as most of them ever went with their mea culpas was "I should've known George Bush would fuck it up." The execution was bad, not the premise, even though acknowledging that there was a decent chance the execution could be fucked up should have undermined the premise (which was something to do with WMDs and spreading peeance and freeance, or something, I still don't know).
My favorite was Will Saletan's mea culpa, in which he basically wrote "the problem with supporting the Iraq war is now it's going to be harder to go to war with Iran."
War is the thing, is the thing.