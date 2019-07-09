Several key Tesla engineering managers working on its Autopilot semi-automated driving feature left the company after CEO Elon Musk told some employees he was unhappy with the progress in developing fully automated driving capabilities, according to one current and one former Tesla employee who have been involved in the effort. He is also upset that some team members have told him they can’t meet the timelines he has set for developing the technology, they said.It can't be done. "We" can debate the value and quality of various driver assist technologies - and how they should be marketed and used - but the "robotaxi" fantasy is not happening before I hit retirement age.
Tuesday, July 09, 2019
Ramping Up, 3 Months, 6 Months Tops
Team B's working on the teleporter.
