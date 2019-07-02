Same As It's Always Been

It wasn't quite as obvious, but I do think people forget that back during the Bush years, even when he was popular enough, "Republicans who don't like George Bush" were also granted more legitimacy as critics than Democrats were. MSNBC's positioning and target audience were basically "Republicans who don't like George Bush all that much" as was reported at the time. So, you know, the debate was always the Republican versus the Republican who doesn't like George Bush versus (sometimes) the Democrat. Then when Obama came in, the debate was the Republican, the Tea Party Republican, and the Democrat. Now, again, it's the Republican, the Republican who doesn't like Donald Trump that much, and the Democrat.
The ratio is preserved.