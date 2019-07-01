When a camera catches a vehicle going more than 10 miles per hour over the speed limit — 25 m.p.h. on most streets — a $50 fine is mailed to the registered owner.
“It’s going to mean you’re going to have to drive at a safe speed in New York,” Polly Trottenberg, the city’s transportation commissioner, said of the speed camera program
.
“It’s going to mean you’re going to have to drive at a safe speed in New York,” Polly Trottenberg, the city’s transportation commissioner, said of the speed camera program.
“New York City is going to become just one big speed trap,” said Shelia Dunn, a spokeswoman for the National Motorists Association, a grass-roots advocacy group that opposes speed cameras. “Making every street in New York into a school speed zone is not really going to protect people.”
Monday, July 01, 2019
Speed Trap
I uncharacteristically mildly lean against automated traffic fine systems - red light cameras in particular - because they can be just big revenue raisers that are more about the $ than actual traffic safety. But if they're calibrated to 10 miles above the speed limit and the fine is only $50... I mean, come on...
by Atrios at 08:44