Sunday Morning

After a long and expensive court battle The Halifax Examiner finally got the police file in the wrongful conviction case of Assoun released. It is exactly as suspected. Not only was the conviction based on trumped up evidence, but police withheld exculpatory evidence when Assoun's case came up for appeal, resulting in a further nine years imprisonment.
I guess the moral of the story is that when the justice system completely fails, as it did here, investigative reporters are our last resort. It takes time and money.