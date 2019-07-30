Yet again, Elon Musk is setting lofty goals for Tesla, claiming the upstart EV automaker's models will have a range of roughly 745 miles (1,200 kilometers) as well as full autonomous, self-driving technology by 2020.Neither of these things has happened or is going to happen (there haven't even been incremental improvements in the batteries). Musk has actually been selling "full self driving" with the bait and switch "pay for it now it's cheaper than it will be when it exists later" and while it's hard to feel too sorry for idiots who fall for this, it's still epic fraud. And it was one thing when Tesla only sold luxury vehicles and skimming a few more thousand bucks from rich suckers isn't the worst crime in the world, but now their low end vehicle is, while not cheap, not priced at luxury car levels so less than rich people are getting scammed.
I know Elon Musk is my latest obsession that bores most of you, but it isn't just about self-driving cars or even (though this more) about his Jetsons transportation ideas. It's about pure fraud, and how much pure fraud our system tolerates. Tesla is a publicly traded company and you aren't supposed to be able to get away with this kind of bullshit according to the SEC. This was from 2015.
