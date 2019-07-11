The Only Way To Get Ahead

Shapiro is a disgusting bigoted twerp, of course, but it is really a bedrock conservative belief that the people with the REAL UNFAIR ADVANTAGES in this country are minorities and marginalized people of all types.
Al Franken had a joke he'd tell when he gave corporate speeches (back before he was a senator), something like he'd survey the room and say "Oh, I see affirmative action has had a big impact on this company" (audience chuckles knowingly). All you have to do is look around and know how ridiculous it is.