The Wrong Brand Of Chicken Tenders

Having spent a bit of time, though not all that much, with my nieces, one thing I find funny if maddening is the things they have the hardest time with are slight deviations from what they are used to. The wrong brand of condiment. The wrong brand of frozen chicken bits. Peanut butter which is just a little bit different. That kind of thing. They might or not be open to something truly different. Often not, but at least they'll be curious enough to give it a look. But take something they're used to and modify it slightly and they do not want.
Some adults are like this too.