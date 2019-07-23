There Is Only One Way

As I suggested at the end, the point of this post was not really to talk about children, but to point out how many adults are like this too. It isn't just an American thing, or a supposedly unsophisticated thing either (sophistication is a concept which, like "authenticity," is mostly bullshit, but some things are branded as such). Try cooking green beans with some Parisians differently than the way they are used to. Mon Dieu!
Which is why minor lifestyle impingements, like banning plastic straws or bags, drive conservatives insane. Anything which deviates from narrow expectations is extremely frustrating.