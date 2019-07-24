Wednesday, July 24, 2019

They Didn't Get Their Sorkin Moment

All the reporters are bored now.


To be fair, even the pee tape wouldn't have qualified as a Sorkin Moment because nothing does.

Journalism, how the fuck does it work?

By "people" Maggie means "her and her friends" because the New York Times does not have brain implants in the population signalling back to them what you care about.
by Atrios at 12:52