Monday, July 15, 2019

This Is Our Emergency

The concentration camps are making clear who in the Democratic party actually sees this as a moral crisis, and who spends their Friday nights making dumb ass tweets against those who do.
The crisis provided the backdrop to an ugly back-and-forth between these progressive women of color and Nancy Pelosi and her staff, which has played out mostly on Twitter and in the mind of Maureen Dowd. In a move reminiscent of the segregated South, someone in House leadership leaked a poll of only white non-college voters to “prove” that squad members, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), represent a problem in swing districts.
That poll did not include just how popular Nancy Pelosi was with those same voters.

Leadership hates the "professional Left" (who mostly aren't professional) more than Trump.
by Atrios at 09:11