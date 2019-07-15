This Is Our Emergency

The crisis provided the backdrop to an ugly back-and-forth between these progressive women of color and Nancy Pelosi and her staff, which has played out mostly on Twitter and in the mind of Maureen Dowd. In a move reminiscent of the segregated South, someone in House leadership leaked a poll of only white non-college voters to “prove” that squad members, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), represent a problem in swing districts.That poll did not include just how popular Nancy Pelosi was with those same voters.
Leadership hates the "professional Left" (who mostly aren't professional) more than Trump.