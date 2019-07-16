Trump Racism Is Just For The Diner Rubes

One reason for the focus on old people in midwestern diners is that elite media types don't want to believe that the people they feel affinity with - other mostly white well educated people - are huge MAGA racists. It's just the blue collar dum dums. Hicks from the sticks. Not those nice suburban car dealer owners who come to our parties sometimes.
But those nice suburban car dealer owners don't exactly hide their racism, and nor do rich urbanites. If elite media types can't see it it's because they share it.