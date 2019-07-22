“The dam is holding back the floodwaters,” said Rep. Gerry Connolly (D., Va.). “But we are one explosive testimony, one new consequential outrage, from that dam being breached.”— Natalie Andrews (@nataliewsj) July 22, 2019
Dems hope Mueller will turn the tide on impeachment https://t.co/hdLWne8hRk https://t.co/nAub4WTSCS
Waiting for Mueller
We already did that (correctly, both in terms of letting it play out and waiting until the House Dems actually had some power). Now...one more thing! The explosive outrage is coming! The Celestial Hall Monitor will step in and take care of things, or maybe the Marshall of the Supreme Court.
