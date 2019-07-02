We Do Love Children

One of our weirdest "American Exceptionalism" myths is that America is somehow uniquely dedicated to children and family. I'm not sure why we'd think that people in other countries didn't also have some concern for children, but more than that we are actually exceptionally cruel to children and families as a society and much of the time I don't see much evidence that even loving one's own children is especially common. People are fucking mean in this country.
It's usually not as bad as kiddie concentration camps, of course, but...