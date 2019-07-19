What Do We Want? $15 Per Hour!

It would increase the federal pay floor to $15 per hour by 2025, then index future increase to median wage gains.Better than not, but if this is the best a Dem House can do with a *message* bill that has no chance of passing in the Senate, or if on the outside chance it did.. it's the opening bid in a compromise discussion...
The minimum wage hikes would take effect on the following schedule: $8.40 in 2019, $9.50 in 2020, $10.60 in 2021, $11.70 in 2022, $12.80 in 2023, $13.90 in 2024 and $15 in 2025.
Truly inspiring.