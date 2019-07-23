WASHINGTON —And by "do something" we mean "do nothing."
Although some Democrats want to use former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s testimony Wednesday to spark impeachment hearings, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hopes to lay the groundwork for legislation to address issues raised by the Russia investigation.
Her team is preparing a wave of measures that would likely be introduced after the August recess that starts Friday.
“We hope that hearing from Mueller will spark a sense of urgency to do something,” said a senior Democratic leadership aide, who requested anonymity to discuss the caucus’ plans.
What If We Use The Oversight Powers We Have?
No let's pass legislation that will never become law instead.
by Atrios at 07:55