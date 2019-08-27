Do note that Stephens is now aware that the entire Internet thinks he’s a bedbug. “He wrote a followup email to me after seeing this go viral, which just said, ‘Dear Dr. Karpf, you’re a real piece of work,’” Karpf said. But not as much work as bedbugs, which take multiple visits from a pest control operator and a small lifetime of laundering to eradicate for good.
On Tuesday morning, Stephens appeared to concede that he’d lost the argument, announcing that he was getting off Twitter forever.
Tuesday, August 27, 2019
A Piece Of Work
Bretbug's email to the professor would have been just stupid and funny. Mockable, but not much more than that. But that he actually cc:'d the provost - close enough to being your "boss" when you are tenured faculty - shows what a demented authoritarian he is. What's the point of being a Pulitzer Prize Winning Columnist for an elite newspaper if *just anybody* can say mean things about you? That's blogofascism!!! What a fucking wanker.
by Atrios at 08:49