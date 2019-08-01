And It Never Will

You might create some sort of transit service which will be useful to some people (particularly employees), but you can't build something at that spot and then as an afterthought figure out how to get a significant number of people there.
Anxious shoppers trying to figure out how they will get to the American Dream were supposed to begin seeing advertisements explaining transit options to the mega-mall last week. But, there’s one problem. The bigger plan for train and bus service to the development is still being finalized.
HAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
It has a lofty goal of getting 50% of mall customers out of their cars and on trains or buses. Even the conservative estimate in a 2012 transit plan by consultants Parsons Brinkerhoff calls for one-third of American Dream customers to shun their cars for transit. The mall expects 40 million visitors each year.