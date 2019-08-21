And Why Would It Be Easier This Time

Joe Biden says if elected president tomorrow, the first thing he’d do is send an immigration bill to Congress. "I think we’d get it passed this time,” he says. “We came close last time. People are realizing how lopsided we are in dealing with this."— Matt Viser (@mviser) August 21, 2019
The only way Biden's repeated assertion that the the very fine people in the GOP will work with him when they wouldn't work with his Best Friend, Barack Obama, makes sense is if he believes they wouldn't work with Obama because reasons (I think you know what those reasons are). I don't that's true, but thinking it's true says a lot about Onion Joe, and none of it good.