Wednesday, August 21, 2019

And Why Would It Be Easier This Time



The only way Biden's repeated assertion that the the very fine people in the GOP will work with him when they wouldn't work with his Best Friend, Barack Obama, makes sense is if he believes they wouldn't work with Obama because reasons (I think you know what those reasons are). I don't that's true, but thinking it's true says a lot about Onion Joe, and none of it good.
by Atrios at 14:15