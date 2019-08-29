As for why posh liberals seem to feel more personal affection for Joes Scarborough and Walsh than they do for, say, the young liberal people who are actually in their employ, there’s no need to psychoanalyze it that deeply. They are flattered by the approval-seeking of Republican men, and annoyed by the upstart left-wingers who insist that they live up to liberal ideals these same elites find inconvenient or unprofitable. Should Walsh find himself with an MSNBC contract at the end of all this, he will make few demands of his new audience, except that they forget how he got there.
Thursday, August 29, 2019
Anybody Who Will Love Us
I really don't get the establishment liberal fondness for any conservative grifter who suggests they might not love Trump all that much, even when they are, obviously, grifters.
by Atrios at 12:08