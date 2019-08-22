Thursday, August 22, 2019

But 100% Of Trump Supporters Who Say They Still Support Trump Still Support Trump

The bizarre coverage of the electorate in the age of Trump - and all reporters are quite aware of this criticism and they do it anyway - is that the only voters who matter are the people who support Trump. Weirdly if you focus on them, it seems like Trump has 100% support! It's like going into a room full of people (some random diner filled with old white people) who mostly likely Trump, and then only interviewing the ones who say they like Trump! Haha I kid. It isn't like that. That's what they do!

Trump has never been popular. At best he's been about as popular as B. Barry Bamz overall, though squinting at polls tells me he's been a bit less popular generally, but Obummer was always treated as a fairly unpopular president - with his critics dominating the narrative - and Trump has been treated as a popular one.

Again, reporters know this. While they are not as smart as they think they are - congrats on your expensive SAT test prep course, we are all very impressed with your accomplishments at age 16 - they are not too stupid to be aware that this is what they have been doing.

Trump at 36% won't be enough to change this. When Bush hit low poll numbers they started writing "comeback kid" stories before there was any evidence of a comeback.
Just 36% of Americans approve of the way Trump is handling his job as president; 62% disapprove.

The numbers may be ugly for a first-term president facing reelection in 14 months, but they are remarkably consistent. Trump’s approval rating has never dipped below 32% or risen above 42% in AP-NORC polls since he took office. By comparison, President Barack Obama’s approval never dropped below 40% in polling by Gallup.

"Trump's low approval provides a unique challenge for Democrats" will be a NYT headline soon. And the sad thing is, Democrats will believe it.
