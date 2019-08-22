Britain has been warned by the German government that its food producers might stop delivering to the UK rather than risk their goods getting caught up in bottlenecks at ports in a no-deal Brexit, BuzzFeed News can reveal.If it costs a lot more money in time and hassle they might not bother. It isn't complicated.
It is understood the warning was issued in recent meetings between officials from the country's agriculture ministry and the British Foreign Office.
According to a diplomatic source, German officials expressed their frustration at how the Brexit negotiations had gone and said that food businesses in Germany "expected" huge delays at the borders. They said that despite the industry's efforts to prepare, the delays, coupled with any rise in tariffs, could persuade food producers to focus on other markets.
These kinds of hassles aren't easily quantifiable because they're mostly uncertainty. If you know it's gonna take 10 hours at the border you can plan (and charge) for that but chaos is chaos. Stay away!