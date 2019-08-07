Diabetic groom-to-be dies after taking cheaper insulin to pay for wedding https://t.co/kg3HqvKIGI pic.twitter.com/NE1PRRXb0j— New York Post (@nypost) August 6, 2019
A month of naming and shaming would do it. I don't think this is true of all health care issues, but this is the ultimate low hanging fruit and the "oh people want to talk about kitchen table issues"* crowd can't even fix this.
*I do think people want politicians to talk about kitchen table issues, but more than that they want them to solve them, and the "people want to talk about ktichen table issues" crowd just uses it as an excuse to not impeach the motherfucker (or do strong oversight, whatever that means) while not actually doing anything about kitchen table issues.