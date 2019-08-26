Monday Night

This afternoon, I tweeted a brief joke about a well-known NYT op-Ed columnist.— davekarpf (@davekarpf) August 27, 2019
It got 9 likes and 0 retweets. I did not @ him. He does not follow me.
He just emailed me, cc’ing my university provost. He is deeply offended that I called him a metaphorical bedbug.
Rhymes with "Bret Stephens" who, of course, is very concerned with snowflake lefties suppressing free speech at universities. So concerned he contacted a provost because a professor made fun of him.