Mountain View-headquartered Waymo wants to expand the rideshare with its advanced self-driving taxi service. But if San Francisco test riders have anything to say about it, the previously Google-owned company still has a long way to go if its executives plan to compete with Lyft and Uber.That they work as well as they do is genuinely neato. But neato doesn't mean useful.
Wednesday, August 28, 2019
Neato
I've been staring at this self-driving car issue for years without having any clue how people could imagine it's going to work. It just isn't a problem that can be solved by making it incrementally better, especially when the fantasies are about "robotaxis," the hardest possible application. I suppose it's somewhat of a function of the roads that you are used to. Newly developed suburban road systems in areas of CA and AZ "seem" like solvable problems, but I can't picture these things traveling half a mile here in the urban hellhole, and not because the urban hellhole is hard driving for human drivers.
by Atrios at 12:54