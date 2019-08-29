Oft is Seen The Wicked Prize Itself Buys Out The Law

Someone said (sorry, forget who, internet brain) that basically the Democrats wanted a spy thriller instead of a boring corruption story, as if the former would have magically solved their problem (HE WOULD SELF-EVIDENTLY HAVE TO SELF-IMPEACH AT LONG LAST), while the latter would actually require that they Do Leadership and take care of the problems themselves, aside from sending sternly worded tweets.
An alternate, if not entirely contradictory, theory is that one must be careful before one starts turning over rocks. Never know what might be under them, and whose name is on them!