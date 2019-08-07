Wednesday, August 07, 2019
Priorities
Our Maggie of the New York Times got upset last night because a
presidential candidate brother of a presidential candidate pointed out who some of Trump's maxed out donors were, using easily searchable publicly available data. This was very bad, according to Maggie, she of the newspaper which teamed up with Bannon's "Clinton Cash" to write story after story, including a database of donors, about how the Clintons were probably just accepting bribes, and the main person who covers the president who loves to point out whenever any of his critics or their family members gave money to his political opponents.
by Atrios at 08:31