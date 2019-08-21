Someone's Gotta Lead

A fair question - one I have raised here on this dumb blog myself I think - is why all those newspaper editorial boards which called on Clinton to resign haven't called on Trump to resign. Sure they aren't all the same people but there is institutional continuity at these places.
Somebody always has to jump first on these things, however, and asking editorial boards to do so (which they should!) is asking for the mythical referees to make the call so the Democrats don't have to. If Democrats started calling on Trump to resign, or leadership allowed impeachment proceedings to be a real thing, they might start. Not sure why it should work the other way. Politics is political, and politicians gotta do their jobs.