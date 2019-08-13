Stars Of The Politics Show

Too much exposure to the internet occasionally leaves me with the worrying conclusion that too many people really just want the stars of this particular reality show to be pleasing and entertaining, to play their roles with appropriate gravitas. Or, for some of the population, something else (I didn't get why 20-year-olds I knew wanted to be Rush Limbaugh when they grew up when I was that age but I guess those are the people who think Trump is a role to be admired).
Primary season exaggerates this, as it's a beauty contest on "our side," and political journalists love to play up the stuff that shouldn't matter even if it does - theater criticism - and play down the stuff that should matter more than maybe it does.