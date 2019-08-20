The Indignities Of Air Travel

I'm sure I've brought this up before (but no I am not complaining about a recent personal experience), but it is a mystery that rich people haven't solved this one. Yes the real rich fly private planes now, and of course first and business don't crush you like cattle class does and otherwise provides better service, but better legroom doesn't solve the other inconveniences of air travel, from the horrors of some (not all) airports, and the difficulties of getting to and from them, to cancelled flights, etc.
Sure I'd rather be at the front of the plane (don't think I've had an upgrade since like 2002), but the overall experience is still bad.