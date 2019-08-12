The Moustache Of Empty Promises

Breaking: US National Security Advisor John Bolton says the US and UK could do some mini trade deals, sector by sector, within a year of Brexit (1)— Tom Newton Dunn (@tnewtondunn) August 12, 2019
"Within a year" is at least a bit more realistic than the brexiteer cry of "eleventy zillion trade deals on day 1!" or whatever (and they say trade deals like Trump does, as if they're scoring a big sale, instead of just desperately trying to replace existing agreements with the EU).
But there's also a little thing called Congress and a big thing called "industry lobbyists" and trade deals are when everyone gets their snouts in the trough so, uh, good luck with that.