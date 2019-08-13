There Is No Such Thing As "No Deal"

Amber Rudd believes the risks of a no-deal Brexit are no more than a challenge that could be countered by government action, going back on her previous assessment in which she said it would cause “generational damage” to the UK.
The work and pensions secretary, who kept her job when Boris Johnson became prime minister by renouncing her previously resolute opposition to no deal, said she still believed this would be much less preferable than a managed Brexit.
Rudd told ITV News: “I can tell that a no-deal Brexit would be far worse than a deal Brexit, which is why the government is so focused on trying to get that. But we’re also putting in place a lot of preparations to make sure that should it come to that, we will have done all we can to mitigate against any difficulties.”
The real "managed Brexit" is actually "no deal Brexit" because while Brexit-with-a-deal, even a dumb one, doesn't require endless management, "no deal" does. And a bunch of Bertie Woosters with mean streaks run the government so those managers are not good at, well, managing.