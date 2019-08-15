When The Innovation Stops

We are all used to buying new "tech" frequently. Those PCs really did get better every couple of years, and for awhile the phones did too. And nothing lasts forever of course. We accept some degree of things just wearing out, or being dropped in the toilet, or whatever. Still some of the purchases have long been driven genuine improvements. My 2nd "smartphone" was certainly better than my first, and my third one was a bit better than the 2nd...but... not sure what the next improvement will be?
Better battery life and easier for old people. But, nah.