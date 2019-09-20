Chimpeachment

I was never really on board with the "impeach Bush" movement because for a variety of reasons too long for the margin of this blog post I got why it just wasn't going to fly (a big reason was Dem complicity in too much which is not good but whatchagonnado). Which is not to say that I agreed with the general lack of oversight and "look forward" sentiment.
But for a lot of reasons also too long for the margin of this blog post, including the "impeachment is the only way to hold anyone who has ever even looked at the president accountable" view voiced by our great and wonderful Attorney General, it's gotta happen.
Like many things which "gotta happen" including that winning lottery ticket it won't actually happen, but...