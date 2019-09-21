FALL FUNDRAISING FUNSTRAVAGNZA

Remember the internet? It ain't what it used to be. A lot of reasons for that. A big one is that google and facebook ate all the advertising money. I suspect they're going to kill the golden goose but not soon. This dumb blog is not golden, but despite how it looks I do spend a lot of time here and while I wish advertising would pay the bills (it used to) it no longer does. Advertising is liberating. Dumb assholes pay you money to hawk t-shirts or whatever. Asking people to pay is much more stressful. I've always hated it. But still this isn't charity. I eat. But if you value this dumb blog and are the kind of person who pays for other similar things, consider giving a bit here. My local NPR executive makes almost a million bucks a year so whenever I feel bad about begging for money...