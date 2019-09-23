Without signing a single new law, the next president can lower prescription drug prices, cancel student debt, break up the big banks, give everybody who wants one a bank account, counteract the dominance of monopoly power, protect farmers from price discrimination and unfair dealing, force divestment from fossil fuel projects, close a slew of tax loopholes, hold crooked CEOs accountable, mandate reductions of greenhouse gas emissions, allow the effective legalization of marijuana, make it easier for 800,000 workers to join a union, and much, much more. We have compiled a series of essays to explain precisely how, and under what authority, the next president can accomplish all this.Much in our system prevents action and spreads blame around, but presidents do have power so stop saying they don't.
Monday, September 23, 2019
Green Lanternism
Presidents have immense perfectly legal power. It is frustrating that people pretend otherwise.
by Atrios at 12:00