He Admitted The Crimes To Lester Holt

Remember that? Long time ago. It was an SNL joke. Then...nothing happened. The Dems didn't have the House then so of course nothing happened. Still, that moment happened. And numerous other moments, often on teevee or the twitter box.
Point being... that there should be impeachment hearings to make the case to the public is clear. There should be no doubt that the right vote is to vote to impeach based on what we already know.
I don't know how you start this (if they are) without knowing that, but....
The Democrats!