In that contrast resides something that deserves more attention about the Biden age issue. The question isn’t merely whether Biden has the stamina for a grueling campaign, or whether Biden will be able to handle debates with Trump.
It’s also whether Biden or indeed other Democrats are prepared for the massive onslaught of absolutely brutal and distortive attacks that Trump and his propaganda apparatus will wage on this particular front — attacks that you can be certain will include all sorts of shamelessly propagandistic media manipulation and outright disinformation tactics.
Friday, September 13, 2019
If Only People Just Stop Saying Mean Things
I started writing a longer post, but... people are gonna have billions of bucks to say mean things about their political opponents and they're going to do it.
by Atrios at 13:57