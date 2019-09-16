Just Tell Us Who To Shoot

Saudi Arabia oil supply was attacked. There is reason to believe that we know the culprit, are locked and loaded depending on verification, but are waiting to hear from the Kingdom as to who they believe was the cause of this attack, and under what terms we would proceed!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2019
One thing I find fascinating is basically everybody who works in DC in any capacity has been dreaming of war with Iran for decades and somehow they can't make it happen. I don't quite understand the desire for war in Iran (I've heard all the explanations and none of them make any sense to me, even from the perspective of the "crazy people want to bomb everybody"), but I admittedly also don't understand how they haven't managed to make it happen.