Monday, September 16, 2019

Just Tell Us Who To Shoot

I try to avoid Trump tweets, but this one is special even for him.

One thing I find fascinating is basically everybody who works in DC in any capacity has been dreaming of war with Iran for decades and somehow they can't make it happen. I don't quite understand the desire for war in Iran (I've heard all the explanations and none of them make any sense to me, even from the perspective of the "crazy people want to bomb everybody"), but I admittedly also don't understand how they haven't managed to make it happen.
by Atrios at 09:07