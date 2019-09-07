Paper Fence

I am not naive enough to think that the Marshall of the Supreme Court was going to come and arrest Trump, or that any high ranking elites would ever suffer for anything, but I was naive enough to think that the Dems would offer up enough of a resistance (hashtag) to say, "cut this shit out." Instead they said, "keep taking our lunch money, please, Mr. President" and are less of a barrier to him than the Republicans were when they ran the House.
More and more crimes every day! The biggest crimes! The best crimes! And I just tweet them out!