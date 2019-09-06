Friday, September 06, 2019

Sharpie Man

I try to keep "lol Trump is a big dum dum" posts to a minimum, as easy as they are, because as funny as he is (and I don't fault anyone for finding humor!), it's also... not funny. But Sharpie Man is something different. There is something indisputably not right with a man who did that. "Oh I'll just draw in a weird extra circle that looks absolutely nothing like anything else on the map and I'll get away with it."
It was Trump who used a black Sharpie to mark up an official National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration map, which he displayed during an Oval Office briefing on Wednesday, according to a White House official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

“No one else writes like that on a map with a black Sharpie,” the official said of the map, which added Alabama into the hurricane’s potential pathway inside the loop of the marker.
Trump ordering his flunkies to doctor the map would also be bad, but bad in a different way, and they would have at least done a marginally better job.

The brain worms are winning.

by Atrios at 09:33