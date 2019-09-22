Sunday, September 22, 2019
So What Are You Going To Do About It
I probably posted this before but I remember some Obama person (forget who) complaining that when Mitch made clear that he wasn't going to do anything with Garland that this was basically the angle reporters took. And, ok, I get that it's maddening when that is the angle, but while the press deserves criticism for always treating Republicans as the protagonists in The Politics Story - sometimes flawed, but always the center of the story - sometimes you can't really blame them. Obama didn't get outraged on behalf of Garland, so it was ridiculous to expect the press to get outraged on his behalf.
by Atrios at 18:56