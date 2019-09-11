Tell Us About It Grandpa

The last of the Vietnam war drafts was in 1972, the year I was born. I was 18 in 1990 (advanced math). The Vietnam War might as well have happened in another century to me. After 9/11 "we" went to war in Afghanistan, then Iraq, and then apparently everywhere, but the trauma of 9/11 day in the elite narrative mostly involves a bunch of pundits reminiscing about how they watched Rudy Giuliani wander around NYC on their TV screens, and retweeting Ari Fleischer's annual George Bush fan fiction.
I have no idea what The Kids Today make of all of this.