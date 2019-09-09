The Lamestream Media

I don't really care about Sarah and Todd Palin getting divorced, but it reminds me - as I am often reminded - of that 2 year or so period when Politico especially treated Sarah Palin as the most important politician in the country (reminder: she had just lost and some black guy was president and there was actually a lot going on). There was some mea culpa published at some point, but as with so much that our most highly paid journalists get wrong, she, and the coverage, just sort of faded away.
I bet even most of you, dear readers, have blocked it out, but my curse is to remember this stuff.