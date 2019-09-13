For years I never really understood this but recently somebody explained it to me. I though they were all just sensitive souls, whose life of privilege had previously shielded from such things. There is that, too, of course. But it isn't simply that they're not used to hearing criticism, it's that they show up on the twitter thinking they're going to be met by adoring fans, and then they say something stupid and realize a lot of people really can't fucking stand them. But you like me, you really like me!!! nope.
Friday, September 13, 2019
The Rabid Lambs Of The Internet
More elites complaining about
blogofascism people being mean to them on twitter.
by Atrios at 14:09