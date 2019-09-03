One of Elon's little lies is always saying that unnamed regulators might prevent speedy implementation of a feature which is going to work any day now promise. The regulators might give him an out, although I imagine people still might want their money back.
WASHINGTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday a Tesla Model S was in Autopilot mode when it struck a fire truck in Culver City, California -- one of a series of crashes the board is investigating involving Tesla’s driver assistance system.
Autopilot is the precursor to "full self driving." It's basically a lane assist feature that other manufacturers have, but Musk in various ways suggests that it's much better than that and people think it drives itself.