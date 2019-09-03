Tuesday, September 03, 2019

Vaporware

I've been wondering what the endgame for Musk's "full self driving is," given that it will never exist and that he's been advertising it and taking payment for it for years. Can I interest you in full self driving Eschaton The Blog? Pay me $3000 now because it might cost more later! Nice business model.

One of Elon's little lies is always saying that unnamed regulators might prevent speedy implementation of a feature which is going to work any day now promise. The regulators might give him an out, although I imagine people still might want their money back.
WASHINGTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday a Tesla Model S was in Autopilot mode when it struck a fire truck in Culver City, California -- one of a series of crashes the board is investigating involving Tesla’s driver assistance system.

Autopilot is the precursor to "full self driving." It's basically a lane assist feature that other manufacturers have, but Musk in various ways suggests that it's much better than that and people think it drives itself.
